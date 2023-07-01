Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Short Interest Update

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the May 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 53,583 shares during the last quarter.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EDN traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.42. The stock had a trading volume of 24,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,199. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $364.26 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

See Also

