Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.26

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.26 and traded as high as $15.38. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 48,933 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 2.8 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDN. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth $432,000.
