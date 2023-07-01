Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.26

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.26 and traded as high as $15.38. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 48,933 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 2.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:EDN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $364.26 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. Research analysts predict that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDN. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth $432,000.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

(Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.