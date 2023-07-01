Energi Trading 11% Lower Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Energi has a market cap of $2.75 million and $140,947.99 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.0416 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00042268 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00030714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013660 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000769 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 65,992,324 coins and its circulating supply is 65,992,274 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

