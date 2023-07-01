Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Given New $32.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Energy Recovery from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.33.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ ERII opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.22. Energy Recovery has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $29.71.

Insider Activity

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 868,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,406,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $28,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,789. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 868,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,406,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,003 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Recovery

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Energy Recovery by 79.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth $49,000. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

Featured Stories

