Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 309,208 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ET. Barclays increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ET stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.