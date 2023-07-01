Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Update

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Engie Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGIY traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.63. 257,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,015. Engie has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12.

Engie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.2102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is a boost from Engie’s previous dividend of $0.76. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

