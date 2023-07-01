Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.53. Enservco has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enservco
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.