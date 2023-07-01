Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.53. Enservco has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Enservco during the first quarter worth $427,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Enservco in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enservco by 852.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 165,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enservco by 118.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 98,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Enservco in the first quarter valued at $257,000. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

