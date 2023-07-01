Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Short Interest Update

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the May 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Enstar Group Price Performance

ESGRP stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.81. The stock had a trading volume of 674,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,429. Enstar Group has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $25.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.55.

Enstar Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

