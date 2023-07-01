Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.92.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENTG. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $110.82 on Friday. Entegris has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,541.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.22.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Entegris had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 330.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Entegris by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Entegris by 9.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

