ERC20 (ERC20) Price Tops $0.0100 on Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 1st. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $11.34 million and $178.30 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017720 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00020706 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014203 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,589.31 or 1.00003751 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01021288 USD and is up 4.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $168.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

