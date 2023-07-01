ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Short Interest Down 53.0% in June

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the May 31st total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ERYTECH Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ ERYP remained flat at $0.78 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78. ERYTECH Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.47.

Institutional Trading of ERYTECH Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 572,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.85% of ERYTECH Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focus on development of red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. It develops eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

Featured Articles

