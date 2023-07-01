ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $103.59 on Tuesday. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $63.93 and a 1 year high of $106.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.47 and a 200 day moving average of $93.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.35 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 8.51%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $209,641,000 after purchasing an additional 47,047 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,838,000 after buying an additional 91,085 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,394,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,076,000 after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,185,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,597,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

