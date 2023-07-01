EscoinToken (ELG) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $144.62 Million

EscoinToken (ELG) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One EscoinToken token can currently be purchased for about $2.87 or 0.00009368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EscoinToken has a market capitalization of $144.62 million and $476,356.47 worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EscoinToken has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000030 BTC.

EscoinToken Profile

EscoinToken’s genesis date was April 30th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,471,183 tokens. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @escoinico. The official website for EscoinToken is www.escoin.ee. The Reddit community for EscoinToken is https://reddit.com/r/escoinico.

According to CryptoCompare, “Escoin aims to allow its clients access to lawyers from all around the world through Prae Legal Network, with expertise in a diverse range of cross-border transactions.

The project aims to meet the needs of clients in any speciality of law, in any jurisdictions in the world with commanding in-depth knowledge of the local laws, customs and judicial systems.”

Buying and Selling EscoinToken

