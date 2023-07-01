ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Holdings Trimmed by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HACK. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,742,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,490. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average is $46.44. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.93. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $51.84.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

