Ethereum (ETH) Price Reaches $1,924.37 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 1st. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $231.35 billion and $10.27 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $1,924.37 or 0.06295035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00042590 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00030797 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013684 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,219,088 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

