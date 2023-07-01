Everdome 1-Day Volume Tops $294,830.68 (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Everdome token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Everdome has a market capitalization of $22.24 million and approximately $294,830.68 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everdome Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

