Evmos Hits One Day Volume of $736,623.60 (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last week, Evmos has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for $0.0961 or 0.00000314 BTC on exchanges. Evmos has a market cap of $28.83 million and $736,623.60 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Evmos Profile

Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Buying and Selling Evmos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

