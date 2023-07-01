Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,042,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,577 shares during the period. Exelon comprises 2.1% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.10% of Exelon worth $43,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $40.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,990,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588,648. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.42.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

