F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.48

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and traded as low as $19.60. F & M Bank shares last traded at $20.94, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

F & M Bank Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $72.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.36.

Get F & M Bank alerts:

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.71 million during the quarter. F & M Bank had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 12.63%.

F & M Bank Increases Dividend

About F & M Bank

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from F & M Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. F & M Bank’s payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

(Free Report)

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F & M Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F & M Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.