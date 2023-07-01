Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) Short Interest Update

Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Federal Screw Works Stock Performance
Shares of FSCR stock remained flat at $9.74 during trading hours on Friday. Federal Screw Works has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65.
Federal Screw Works Company Profile
