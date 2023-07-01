Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) Short Interest Update

Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Federal Screw Works Stock Performance

Shares of FSCR stock remained flat at $9.74 during trading hours on Friday. Federal Screw Works has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65.

Federal Screw Works Company Profile

Federal Screw Works manufactures and sells industrial component parts primarily to the automobile industry in the United States. It operates through Big Rapids, Romulus, Traverse City, and Novex Tool divisions. The company offers cold formed and machined pins, including piston pins, planetary and differential gear shafts, and oil pump and steering shafts for the automotive, refrigeration, and small engine industries; and cold formed machined products, such as suspension ball studs, fluid line adapters, and precision formed and machined valve lifter bodies to the automotive industry.

