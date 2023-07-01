Fei USD Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $768,596.14 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00003217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $33.87 million and approximately $768,596.14 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 34,731,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,473,232 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 34,731,949.22882022 with 34,473,231.82904773 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98822102 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $645,227.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

