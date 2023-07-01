FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Invests $46.31 Million in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,069,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,314,000. Marvell Technology comprises approximately 10.4% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.52.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $59.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $1,826,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,513,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at $5,766,216.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,087 shares of company stock worth $8,807,305. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

