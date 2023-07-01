Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Update

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,268,500 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the May 31st total of 5,266,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 212.0 days.
Fibra UNO Price Performance
FBASF remained flat at $1.55 during trading on Friday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,314. Fibra UNO has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36.
Fibra UNO Company Profile
