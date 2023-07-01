Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Update

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,268,500 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the May 31st total of 5,266,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 212.0 days.

Fibra UNO Price Performance

FBASF remained flat at $1.55 during trading on Friday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,314. Fibra UNO has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36.

Fibra UNO Company Profile

Fibra Uno (Mexbol: FUNO11; Bloomberg: FUNO11:MM) is the first and largest FIBRA in Mexico. It is designed as an investment vehicle that grows through development and acquisitions, as well as regular cash flow distributions. It owns, operates, develops and manages a broad por tfolio of properties, mainly in the industrial, commercial and office segments.

