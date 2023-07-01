Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNF opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average is $37.16. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $45.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FNF. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.