Field & Main Bank Has $69,000 Stock Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $41.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.46. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $44.38. The company has a market capitalization of $974.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

