Field & Main Bank Reduces Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Field & Main Bank trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $250.16 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

