Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft to Issue Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:FLMNY)

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNY – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Wednesday, August 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FLMNY opened at $10.71 on Friday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

About Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It also engages in manufacture and sale of visual aids and other optical products including glasses, frames and lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories; and merchandise various kinds and hearing aids, and accessories.

Featured Articles

