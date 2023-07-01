Financial Review: GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) versus AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) and AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and AUO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 1 12 0 2.92 AUO 0 0 1 0 3.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus target price of $78.87, suggesting a potential upside of 22.12%. Given GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GLOBALFOUNDRIES is more favorable than AUO.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLOBALFOUNDRIES $8.11 billion 4.36 $1.45 billion $2.76 23.40 AUO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and AUO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has higher revenue and earnings than AUO.

Volatility and Risk

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AUO has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and AUO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLOBALFOUNDRIES 19.02% 17.03% 9.38% AUO N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.3% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AUO shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of AUO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GLOBALFOUNDRIES beats AUO on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

About AUO

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays for various applications. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. It also sells and leases content management system and related hardware; designs digital signage content and field curation solutions; plans, designs, and develops construction project for environmental protection and related project management; and designs, manufactures, and sells TFT-LCD modules, TV sets and related parts, backlight modules, automotive parts, and precision plastic parts. In addition, the company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical equipment; services related to site rental and educational activities; research and development, and IP related business; solar power generation; and sale and sales support of TFTLCD panels. Further, it designs, develops, and sells software and hardware for health care industry; provides software and hardware integration system and equipment relating to intelligent manufacturing, as well as software development and related consulting services; and investment services. It operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company was formerly known as AU Optronics Corp. and changed its name to AUO Corporation in June 2022. AUO Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

