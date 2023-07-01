Financial Survey: ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) vs. Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Free Report) and ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Research Solutions and ZeroFox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $32.93 million 1.83 -$1.63 million ($0.01) -204.00 ZeroFox $117.62 million 1.01 -$742.05 million N/A N/A

Research Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ZeroFox.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Research Solutions has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZeroFox has a beta of -0.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

23.3% of Research Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of ZeroFox shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Research Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of ZeroFox shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Research Solutions and ZeroFox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A ZeroFox 0 1 2 0 2.67

ZeroFox has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 233.33%. Given ZeroFox’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ZeroFox is more favorable than Research Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Research Solutions and ZeroFox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -0.67% -4.35% -1.36% ZeroFox N/A -53.74% -32.85%

Summary

ZeroFox beats Research Solutions on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches. It serves customers in various industry verticals, such as education, energy, entertainment, financial services, government healthcare, media, retail, services, and technology. The company was found in 2013 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

