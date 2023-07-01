First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SpectralCast reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Horizon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Horizon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.13.

First Horizon Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.51. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,788.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Colin V. Reed purchased 25,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,345.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 42,036 shares of company stock worth $436,725. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

