First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIF opened at $14.70 on Friday. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $16.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIF. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 63.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 169,878 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after buying an additional 45,665 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 64.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares during the period.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

