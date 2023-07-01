First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a growth of 200.8% from the May 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

FTC stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $101.29. 25,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,653. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.07. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $84.56 and a one year high of $101.39.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.1326 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 560.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 72.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 78.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

