First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a growth of 200.8% from the May 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
FTC stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $101.29. 25,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,653. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.07. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $84.56 and a one year high of $101.39.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.1326 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
