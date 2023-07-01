First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 17th

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 200,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

(Free Report)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

Featured Stories

