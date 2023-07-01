First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYCFree Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.21. 7,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,353. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.09. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.19.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0717 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYC. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $378,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,082,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $623,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 46.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after buying an additional 69,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 14.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

