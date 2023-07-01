First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.21. 7,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,353. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.09. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Get First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0717 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYC. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $378,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,082,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $623,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 46.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after buying an additional 69,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 14.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.