Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.45

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.47. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 25,341 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.70 target price on shares of Fission Uranium in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.
Fission Uranium Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.
About Fission Uranium
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan; and West Cluff property covering and area of 11,148 hectares located in the Western Athabasca Basin.
