Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Five Below from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $196.54 on Tuesday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $220.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total value of $491,244.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,023.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 9,800 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.29, for a total transaction of $2,021,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,896.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total value of $491,244.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,023.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,961 shares of company stock valued at $5,554,900 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Five Below by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Five Below by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

