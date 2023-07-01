Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Down 45.0% in June

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises stock remained flat at $30.65 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $33.32.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Flanigan’s Enterprises’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Flanigan’s Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $114,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

