FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (LKOR) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on July 10th

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (BATS:LKOR – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1806 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.60. 31 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.50.
About FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund
