FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG) Trading Up 0.2%

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG – Free Report)’s share price were up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $138.48 and last traded at $138.46. Approximately 360 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $138.17.
FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $167.40 million, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000.
About FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund
The FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (ESGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global ESG Select KPIs index. The fund follows a principles-based global index composed of companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. ESGG was launched on Jul 13, 2016 and is managed by FlexShares.
