FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FLIDY opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $4.32.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $867.14 million during the quarter.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, SSAMESA, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including precious metals, gravity concentrator service, audits and training, gas analysis and emissions monitoring services, liner profiling and scanning, kiln, packing and dispatching equipment, air pollution control, pneumatic conveying, gear, technical advisory, electrical and automation audits, mine planning, feeding and dosing equipment, and other services for the mining and cement industries.

