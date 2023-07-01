Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at Scotiabank

Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

FMCXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.65 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Foran Mining Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of FMCXF stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52. Foran Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

