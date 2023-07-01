Forum Financial Management LP Acquires New Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 0.9 %

BEPC stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.70.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -254.72%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

