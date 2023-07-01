Forum Financial Management LP Has $679,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $33.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.