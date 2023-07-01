Forum Financial Management LP Has $697,000 Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 133.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,198,000 after buying an additional 548,630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,763,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,344,000 after buying an additional 51,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,980,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $183.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.02. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.54 and a 52-week high of $184.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.69.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.