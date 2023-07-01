Forum Financial Management LP Has $869,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $369.42 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $372.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $345.55 and a 200-day moving average of $323.44.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

