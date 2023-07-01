Forum Financial Management LP Increases Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its position in Airbnb by 886.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 100.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 76.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 800.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $64,402,541.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,567,589.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $53,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $64,402,541.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,700,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,567,589.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,155,060 shares of company stock valued at $253,870,253. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.47.

ABNB opened at $128.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $144.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.60.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.