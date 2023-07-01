Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 235 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 73,429,036 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 789,244 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,803,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,175,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,061,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,665,000 after acquiring an additional 431,030 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $140.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.21 and a 12-month high of $160.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.01.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

