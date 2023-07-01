Forum Financial Management LP Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Legacy Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 31,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 62,430.9% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,036,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 2,033,375 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $187.19 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

