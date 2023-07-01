Forum Financial Management LP Sells 2,700 Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Forum Financial Management LP cut its stake in shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,218 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Chemung Financial were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 11,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 35.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemung Financial

In other Chemung Financial news, insider Jeffrey P. Kenefick acquired 817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,398.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,420.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemung Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CHMG opened at $38.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average is $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Chemung Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $53.43. The stock has a market cap of $180.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.11.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.15. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 million. Research analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemung Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Chemung Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Chemung Financial Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

