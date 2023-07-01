Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA) Short Interest Up 280.8% in June

Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,500 shares, a growth of 280.8% from the May 31st total of 36,900 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Forza X1 Stock Up 20.5 %
NASDAQ:FRZA opened at $1.47 on Friday. Forza X1 has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 47.17 and a current ratio of 47.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39.
Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forza X1
About Forza X1
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Forza X1
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Forza X1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forza X1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.