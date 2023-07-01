Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA) Short Interest Up 280.8% in June

Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,500 shares, a growth of 280.8% from the May 31st total of 36,900 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Forza X1 Stock Up 20.5 %

NASDAQ:FRZA opened at $1.47 on Friday. Forza X1 has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 47.17 and a current ratio of 47.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39.

Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forza X1

About Forza X1

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forza X1 stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Forza X1, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FRZA Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.50% of Forza X1 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

